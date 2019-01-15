Jeremy Clarkson issues foul-mouthed summary of Brexit

Jeremy Clarkson has castigated the issue of Brexit and branded the leave process a “complete clusterf***” as the UK Prime Minister’s deal was roundly rejected by MPs.

Theresa May fought to save her plan for a Brexit deal, but Parliament voted it down by 432 to 202 votes.

The faltering leave process has earned the contempt of Clarkson, who has attacked the cause in the strongest terms.

He and his The Grand Tour colleagues James May and Richard Hammond have slammed the perceived chaos of Brexit politics, and cast doubt on Mrs May’s ability to come up with a plan B.

They have also denied that there show promotes an insular, British view of the world – and said it has not added fuel to the Brexit debate.

Clarkson pulled no punches when addressing the hot topic of Brexit, saying: “It’s a complete clusterf***.

“It’s exactly – I don’t like to speak for my colleagues – what we predicted 18 months ago.”

The presenter assessed what came next for the UK Government, and poured scorn on the idea that Mrs May could muster a plan B in the necessary three days. Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May attending a launch event and screening of The Grand Tour Series 3 screening at The Brewery, London (Ian West/PA)

He said: “If someone said ‘Richard Hammond, you are going to present Britain’s Heaviest Sheepdog, you’ve got three days’ you wouldn’t be able to.”

Clarkson spoke at a screening for the new series of The Grand Tour, where he and his colleagues told the Press Association their views on British politics.

James May, who revealed he had a £5,000 bet on outcome of the Brexit process, said: “I’ll put my cards on the table and say I’m an absolute second referendum man, it’s the third one anyway because there was one in 1975. People vote again regularly on other things, they can vote again on this.”

As well as speaking out against Brexit, The Grand Tour team also countered any claims their brand of programming could fuel “jingoistic” sentiments.

Clarkson said: “There are certain countries that ask for it: Argentina, Britain, Bolivia.

“I know we’re supposed to not judge, that’s the way we’re supposed to think these days. That’s just nonsense.

“It’s also nonsense to suggest that we contributed to Brexit feelings by saying ‘Britain’s great and everywhere else is terrible’, because that’s just obviously not true.”

James May added: “A lot of people have a pop at us saying ‘you’re so jingoistic’, but actually the country we mock the most is Britain.”

The Grand Tour sees the trio journey to Georgia, China and Mongolia, among other exotic locations. It is due to air on Amazon Prime on January 18.

- Press Association