'Jenny Greene & Special Guests' to close Jazz Festival in Cork Opera House

Following two sold out shows Live at the Marquee this summer, one of Ireland’s most successful DJs ever, Jenny Greene, returns to Cork to play a headliner at Cork Opera House on Sunday October 28 with special guests.

The show takes place on the final night of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2018 with local mavericks Generic People supplying cutting edge visuals.

Known to audiences for her much-acclaimed work on RTE 2FM, Jenny’s live sets have enthralled dance lovers across the country over the years, and in recent times brought a whole new show to Irish festivals by teaming up with the RTE Concert Orchestra to breath a new live life into some of the biggest dance classics of our times.

Jenny started djing very early in life, getting her first set of decks at the age of 12. She learned her craft on vinyl and hanging around Dance pirate radio station Pulse FM after school. Her first big break came at the age of 15 as the warm up DJ in The Palace Nightclub in Dublin on Saturday nights.

Then at 17 Jenny was given her own weekly dance column in the Sunday World newspaper. That same year she became the youngest DJ on radio landing the Weekend Breakfast Show on Dublin station FM104.

In 2003 Jenny earned herself a place in The Guinness Book Of Records when she broke The World Record for The Longest DJ Set playing continuously for 75 hours. Jenny made the move to the national broadcaster in 2007. She arguably presents one of the biggest dance shows in the country The Electric Disco on Saturday nights from 8-10pm on RTE 2FM.

In 2009 Jenny released the hugely successful ‘The Electric Disco’ compilation album through EMI records, an unmixed double CD of Jenny’s Electric Disco favorites from her personal record collection. 'The Electric Disco’ has gone on to pick up awards including the 'Best Radio Show’ award at the Irish Dance Music Awards in Dublin.

While continuing to host The Electric Disco Jenny also co-hosts The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene weekday mornings on RTE 2FM from 10-1pm.

Tickets will be €21 and are on sale this Friday 9am from Cork Opera House Box Office and Ticketmaster.ie. Over 18s and ID required.

