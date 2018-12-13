Jenny Greene and RTÉ Orchestra announced for Dublin next summer
Jenny Greene and the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra will take to the stage in Dublin next summer.
The DJ will play Dublin's Iveagh Gardens on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Tickets go on sale on Monday, December 17, at 10am.
Tickets at €49.50 can be purchased from Ticketmaster and usual outlets.
She will also head Lee side for her return to Live at the Marquee in Cork next summer.
Live at the Marquee, Cork
Friday 28th June
Book now ➡️ https://t.co/w4XQ473fvu #LATM19 🎪 pic.twitter.com/Uwo561g4Ro
Tickets are on sale now for the June 28 gig in the tented venue on Ticketmaster.
