Jennifer Lopez tribute to Motown at Grammys sparks backlash

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to the Motown record label at the Grammy Awards – but viewers at home did not appear impressed.

Taking to the stage of the Staples Centre in Los Angeles and backed by a troop of dancers, the vocalist sang a medley of hits including Square Biz and Please Mr Postman to celebrate Motown’s 60th anniversary.

The 49-year-old was joined by Alicia Keys and Smokey Robinson, the founder and frontman of The Miracles, the vocal group that came to define Motown’s sound.

But people watching at home asked why a black performer could not have been chosen to honour a label with such a deep association with black culture.

One fan suggested that the trio of singers who sang a tribute to Aretha Franklin earlier in the ceremony should have also performed the Motown tribute.

Any one of these three— Yolanda, Fanny or Audra— could have held down a Motown tribute. Ain’t no need to have all three of them on Natural Woman. #grammys — Demetria L. Lucas (@demetriallucas) February 11, 2019

Another suggested she had lacked energy.

NOW THIS IS THE ENERGY THE MOTOWN TRIBUTE SHOULDVE HAD !!!!! YESSS ARETHA IS SMILING FROM HEAVEN RN #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/q3JYPkR2ol — lil hunny (@katiemgould) February 11, 2019

Some were more explicit about wanting a black artist to have taken the slot.

See all 3 of these beautiful black vocalists on stage rn? Means they weren’t busy. They had time & they could have done the Motown tribute. #Grammys. — GoodGalReRe (@_reneebu) February 11, 2019

Others simply posted animated images showing their displeasure.

A final viewer suggested it was the fault of the event organisers.

So you mean to tell me that there were no black music artists to do Motown Tribute at the Grammys?? I haven’t looked at the Grammys in years. I’m lost. 🤷🏽‍♀️🎵🎤🎶 — Freda Gaines (@fgjourney) February 11, 2019

Motown Records was founded by Berry Gordy in 1959, and the Detroit-based label was home to artists including Robinson, The Temptations and Michael Jackson.

- Press Association