Jennifer Lopez to receive Michael Jackson Vanguard award at MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer and actress, 49, is set to be honoured at a ceremony in New York next month.

She is also due to perform live at the show for the first time since 2001 and is nominated for two VMAs for her most recent single, Dinero.

Jennifer Lopez is due to perform live at the show for the first time since 2001 (Ian West/PA)

Since her debut album, On The 6, in 1999, Lopez has sold more than 80 million records around the world.

She has also starred in films including The Wedding Planner, Maid In Manhattan and Monster-In-Law.

In April, the former American Idol judge was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

The Vanguard Award was first presented in 1984 at the inaugural VMAs and was renamed in honour of Jackson in 1991. Previous winners include Jackson, David Bowie, Beyonce and Kanye West.

The VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20.

