Jennifer Lopez to perform at Billboard Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez has joined the line-up for this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The singer and actress, 48, announced on America’s Today show that she would perform at the ceremony, which will be held in Las Vegas later this month.

#JLO_BBMAs 05.20 ON NBC _User: @JLo /CONFIRMED A post shared by Billboard Music Awards (@bbmas) on May 9, 2018 at 7:17am PDT

Lopez joins previously announced performers including Janet Jackson, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars lead the way in the nominations, with each receiving 15 nods.

All three are up for best artist and will compete with Drake, who has nine nominations, and Taylor Swift, who has five.

Kelly Clarkson will host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20.

- Press Association