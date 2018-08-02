Jennifer Lopez – have your trousers fallen down?

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a bizarre outfit which made it look as though her trousers had fallen down.

The star’s over-the-knee boots gave the impression that her jeans needed a tighter belt.

Jennifer Lopez (Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock)

J-Lo teamed up the unusual boots with an oversized white shirt, sunglasses and black handbag.

She wore the pricey Versace boots as she entered the MTV studios in New York.

catch this year's #VMAs video vanguard TOMORROW @ 8am on #TRL on @mtv wow im blown away tbh pic.twitter.com/YDJ9hoC6lo — MTV TRL (@TRL) August 1, 2018

The singer and actress recently showed off her figure in a black bikini with partner Alex Rodriguez as they celebrated her 49th birthday.

Current birthday situation… yup photo credit : @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

She will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

- Press Association