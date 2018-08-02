Jennifer Lopez – have your trousers fallen down?

Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a bizarre outfit which made it look as though her trousers had fallen down.

The star’s over-the-knee boots gave the impression that her jeans needed a tighter belt.

Jennifer Lopez (Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock)

J-Lo teamed up the unusual boots with an oversized white shirt, sunglasses and black handbag.

She wore the pricey Versace boots as she entered the MTV studios in New York.

The singer and actress recently showed off her figure in a black bikini with partner Alex Rodriguez as they celebrated her 49th birthday.

Current birthday situation… yup photo credit : @lacarba

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

She will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, World, Showbiz, Lopez, UK, Featured, Jennifer Lopez, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz