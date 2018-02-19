Jennifer Lawrence glitters in gold at Red Sparrow premiere

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads as she stepped out in London for the premiere of her new film Red Sparrow in a revealing gold dress.

The Hollywood actress, 27, lit up the red carpet in her floor-length sequin-covered gown, which featured a full floaty skirt and a deep plunging neckline.

Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian spy who falls for a CIA officer (PA)

The glamorous look came a day after Lawrence dazzled on the Bafta red carpet in an elegant black dress to show solidarity with the Time’s Up movement.

Red Sparrow stars Lawrence as a Russian spy who falls for a CIA officer played by Joel Edgerton.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling and Jeremy Irons are also among the cast.

Joel Edgerton co-stars opposite Jennifer Lawrence (PA)

Lawrence recently announced she is taking a break from acting to focus on activism.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m going to take the next year off. I’m going to be working with this organisation as a part of Represent.Us… trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan (politics),” she said. “It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state-by-state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”
