Jennifer Lawrence: Filming nude scenes was empowering

Jennifer Lawrence has said that shooting the nude scenes for her upcoming film, Red Sparrow, made her feel empowered.

The film sees J-Law play Russian ballerina, Dominika Egorova, who is recruited by a Russian intelligence service.

Jennifer Lawrence at the European premiere of Red Sparrow

It is a darker role than we are used to seeing Lawrence in and was challenging for the Oscar-winner for a number of reasons.

Before accepting the role, Lawrence had to consider the scenes where her character would appear naked.

Speaking to Australian tv show, Sunrise, Lawrence said: "I had to really think about it before I even said yes to the movie, obviously.

"I couldn't say yes to the movie and then be like 'But could we not use those scenes?'

"The only way to do the movie is if I'm willing to push myself as far as my character is forced to go."

After filming the scenes, Lawrence said that there was "something kind of empowering about it".

"I actually left feeling empowered. I still feel empowered."

The Hunger Games star said that she was made to feel extremely comfortable while filming the scenes and spoke about the current climate in Hollywood and beyond in the wake of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

"We're kind of in a watershed moment right now where we have to reshape how the world looks at us and the way that we're treated by the world.

"Certain things that used to be normal but a little bit uncomfortable, we're saying they're not normal now."

The 27-year-old also spoke about the need for equal pay in all industries. Lawrence has been outspoken about the gender pay gap and previously wrote an open letter on the issue.

Red Sparrow is out in Irish cinemas from March 1.

Digital Desk