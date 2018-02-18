Jennifer Lawrence and Kristin Scott Thomas looking brilliant in black at Baftas

Jennifer Lawrence and Kristin Scott Thomas were among the stars who wore black to the Baftas in support of victims of sexual harassment and assault.

Nominees and guests at the ceremony in London followed the lead set at the Golden Globes in January by adopting an all-black dress code in solidarity with Time’s Up, the movement launched in the wake of the entertainment industry’s sexual assault scandal.

Hollywood star Lawrence turned heads in a black dress with an unusual square-cut neckline and floaty white chiffon sleeves.

The actress’s hair was straight and loose and she added even more glamour with bright red lipstick.

Jennifer Lawrence (PA)

Darkest Hour star Scott Thomas looked elegant in a long monochrome number as she walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.

Kristin Scott Thomas (PA)

She also wore a Time’s Up badge to show her support for the cause.

Octavia Spencer lit up the carpet with a long black sparkly number and twinkling jewels at her ears.

Octavia Spencer (PA)

Lily James brought the romance in a long ruffled number, while Lupita Nyong’o went with a more structured look.

Lily James (PA)

Lupita Nyong’o (PA)

Rochelle Humes showed off her curves in a long dress with a deep plunging neckline, while Lydia Bright dazzled in a form-fitting strapless fishtail gown.

Rochelle Humes (PA)

Lydia Bright (PA)

Hollywood star Salma Hayek looked far younger than her 51 years in a sleek long-sleeved black dress with glittering flower detailing at the waist and cuffs.

Salma Hayek (PA)

Anya Taylor Joy chose a more risque look, turning heads in a tiara and a long lacy dress with a transparent, filmy skirt showing off her legs.

Anya Taylor Joy (PA)

Andrea Riseborough caught the eye in a long black dress with a satin skirt, lace bodice and a splash of vibrant purple.

Andrea Riseborough (PA)

Next week stars attending the Brit Awards will be given white rose pins to show support for Time’s Up.

Stars also wore white roses at the Grammys earlier this month to acknowledge the industry’s fight against harassment.