Jennifer Lawrence and Jake Gyllenhaal at Amy Schumer’s surprise wedding

Jennifer Lawrence can be seen dancing with a drink in her hand in new photos from Amy Schumer’s surprise wedding to chef Chris Fischer.

The comedian shared a string of photos from the sunny ceremony, including of celebrity guests Larry David, Jake Gyllenhaal and Saturday Night Live stars Aidy Bryant and Vanessa Bayer.

@robandlindsayweddings

In the latest gallery of photos, Lawrence is dressed in a pink dress and dark shoes, hitting the dancefloor while holding a drink.

Jennifer Lawrence hits the dancefloor (Amy Schumer/Instagram)

Another shot shows Schumer and Lawrence embracing talk show host Chelsea Handler.

Jake Gyllenhaal at the ceremony (Amy Schumer/Instagram)

Other snaps show Schumer and her family performing karaoke, including her father, who is in a wheelchair.

Another set shows a panoramic view of the beach ceremony, and a dog in a veil.

Thanks for these pics @marcusrussellprice and thank you @guyoseary for always being there and @bridgeteverett for singing your heart out.

Schumer confirmed the wedding with a first gallery in which the happy couple are joined by a pair of puppies at the ceremony, while Lawrence is seen planting a kiss on Schumer’s head in another.

Fischer, a chef, was first linked to Schumer in November 2017.

Yup

In another Instagram post, Schumer told fans “I’m not pregnant”, adding: “And no gifts but thank you for asking.”

She also asked fans to consider donating to Everytown For Gun Safety – a non-profit organisation which advocates gun control – in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

In 2015 two women, Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson, were killed as they watched Schumer’s rom-com Trainwreck when a gunman stormed the cinema in Louisiana.

No gifts but consider a donation to @everytown

Schumer wrote: “Thought of Mayce [sic] and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence.”