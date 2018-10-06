Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck finalise divorce as actor leaves rehab
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have finalised their divorce after three years of negotiations.
The Hollywood actors met with a private judge to finalise the terms and conditions.
It's estimated their combined wealth as a couple is approximately €165 million.
Ben took to Instagram this week to confirm he has completed 40 days in rehab for alcohol addiction.
