Jennifer Aniston: I am not heartbroken

Jennifer Aniston has said she laughs at the “ridiculous” headlines about her private life, as they have become “more and more absurd”.

The Friends star – who has been through break-ups with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux in the glare of the spotlight – said claims that she can’t keep a man, is too into her acting career to have children or that she is heartbroken are “reckless assumptions”.

Aniston, whose marriage with Theroux ended earlier this year, told InStyle magazine: “It’s pretty crazy.

“The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’

“Or that I’m sad and heartbroken.

“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken.

“And second, those are reckless assumptions.

“No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me.

“They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.

“There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?

“For the most part I can sit back and laugh at the ridiculous headlines because they have gotten more and more absurd.”

The 49-year-old actress added: “I guess they’re feeding into some sort of need the public has, but I focus on my work, my friends, my animals, and how we can make the world a better place.

“That other stuff is junk food that needs to go back in its drawer.”

Aniston said she has experienced her “fair share” of sexism in the media as women are “picked apart and pitted against one another based on looks and clothing and superficial stuff”.

She said: “When a couple breaks up in Hollywood, it’s the woman who is scorned. The woman is left sad and alone. She’s the failure. F that.

“When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?”

Aniston also talked about the #MeToo movement in the wide-ranging interview, saying while she has never had anyone in a position of power make her feel unconformable, she has had “some sloppy moves made on me by other actors” which she handled by walking away.

“In my personal experience I’ve been treated worse verbally and energetically by some women in this industry,” she added.

She said change was overdue and that people need to be better at listening to one another.

“That includes men,” she said.

“They need to be part of this conversation. When everyone is mad and aggressive, people become too afraid to speak and there is no conversation.”

