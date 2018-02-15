Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating.
The couple said in a statement released through her publicist that the decision to split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year”.
Aniston and Theroux were engaged in August of 2012 and married in August of 2015. They have no children.
The couple’s statement said they would have handled their separation privately, but they wanted to counter tabloid speculation and “convey the truth directly”.
They say they intend to maintain love and respect for each other.
