Jenni Falconer shares snap showing effects of Raynaud’s condition

Jenni Falconer has shared a picture showing the symptoms of the painful circulatory condition which affects her fingers and toes.

The TV star posted a snap of her hand on Instagram, which shows one of her fingers looking white next to the others.

This is my hand at its most attractive….. 🤢 Anyone else suffer with bad circulation? 👈🏻#badcirculation ❄️ #whathappenswhenitscold #raynauds A post shared by Jenni Falconer (@jennifalconer) on Mar 29, 2018 at 7:42am PDT



She has previously revealed she suffers from the condition Raynaud’s, which affects blood circulation.

Falconer, 42, captioned the shot: “This is my hand at its most attractive….. Anyone else suffer with bad circulation?#badcirculation #whathappenswhenitscold

#raynauds.”

Falconer has previously revealed she has suffered from Raynaud’s since she was 17.

Shattered. ✅ 18miles. ✅ Need for food and shower? ✅ 🙌🏻🏃🏼‍♀️😫 @londonmarathon @cr_uk (many people very concerned where Toby is…..he is fine and in excellent health, he just stopped at his house a few miles earlier!) #runhappy @brooksrunninguk @bose A post shared by Jenni Falconer (@jennifalconer) on Mar 29, 2018 at 3:06am PDT

She told the Mirror in 2014: “Since then, the condition has worsened. I get it in all my fingers and toes and an attack can last up to 30 minutes.

“When life returns to the affected part of my body, it’s like being poked with cocktail sticks – a severe case of pins and needles. A burning sensation adds to the pain, too.”