Jenners and Kardashians lead the congratulations after Kylie has her baby

Kylie Jenner’s famous family have led the congratulations after she announced the birth of her baby girl.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 20, had been keeping her pregnancy a secret from the public but on Sunday confirmed that she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed a daughter on February 1.

Jenner’s family have now followed suit and broken their silence on social media.

The star’s mother Kris Jenner shared a link to a moving video documenting Jenner’s pregnancy and wrote: “God is SO good!!

“I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!”

Her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, who welcomed daughter Chicago in January, tweeted heart emojis.

Chicago made her screen debut with a brief appearance in Jenner’s video.

Khloe Kardashian, who is seven months pregnant herself, called her younger sister “cute mommy”.

Fans have also been sharing their feelings after the happy news.

Many said they were left in tears at the video, which was captioned “To our daughter” and documented everything from Jenner finding out she was expecting to giving birth.

One posted on Twitter: “@KylieJenner guurl you just made me cry with that video…Im so so so happy for you and proud of you for the decision you made!! YOU’RE GONNA BE A AMAZING MOM!!”

“If you didn’t cry through Kylie Jenners video then you must have a heart of stone #streaming,” said another.

One gushed: “#Kylie having her baby sent pure happiness into my life. I cried during the entire video & I am so happy for her. Peace and love to them.”

One person tweeted that it was “the most pure, beautiful, overwhelmingly emotional announcement in a while”.

However, some people joked that Jenner’s news had taken the spotlight off the Super Bowl, which is on Sunday night in the US.

“And just like that #Kylie broke the Super Bowl with one post,” tweeted one person.

Another said: “Imagine announcing to the world that you’re having a baby and it starts trending more on twitter than the super bowl . . . Wow.”

Jenner and Scott have yet to announce the name of their new arrival.