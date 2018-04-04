Jenna Fischer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a towel

Jenna Fischer had the mother of all wardrobe malfunctions which led to her appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in jeans and bath towel.

The Splitting Up Together Star explained to Kimmel that a problem with her dress led to her walking around in a white towel.

She said: "I waited a little too long to get dressed, and then my zipper broke...and I panicked. "

"I'm a Missouri girl, and the show must go on."

The look left viewers confused, amazed, excited, giddy and whole range of other emotions.

Why is Pam wearing a towel https://t.co/zvbQGx1xY0 — Rose Jarvis (@rosemaryjune99) April 3, 2018

girl i love you SO much but are you wearing a towel

and if you are please explain why

you make it look GOOD — kelly (@mariocobbler) April 3, 2018

Jenna Fischer can wear a damn towel as a shirt and still look like a goddess. https://t.co/TBoYtzIBDZ — courtney🤘🏻💋 (@bluesbabe574) April 3, 2018

... how did Jenna Fischer literally wear a white towel and jeans onstage and still look better than me in my best outfit https://t.co/sMixACcHne — Lauren (@lauuren_raay) April 3, 2018

jenna fischer showing up on jimmy kimmel wearing nothing but a towel for a shirt and jeans because her shirt zipper broke is the most relatable thing I’ve ever seen in my life — shan murphy (@acornfriend) April 3, 2018