Jenna Fischer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a towel

Back to Showbiz Home

Jenna Fischer had the mother of all wardrobe malfunctions which led to her appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in jeans and bath towel.

Jenna Fischer in a towel! @MsJennaFischer #SplittingUpTogether

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive) on

The Splitting Up Together Star explained to Kimmel that a problem with her dress led to her walking around in a white towel.

She said: "I waited a little too long to get dressed, and then my zipper broke...and I panicked. "


"I'm a Missouri girl, and the show must go on."

The look left viewers confused, amazed, excited, giddy and whole range of other emotions.
KEYWORDS: Jimmy Kimmel, Jenna Fischer

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz