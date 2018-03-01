Jay-Z tops Forbes list of wealthiest hip-hop artists

Jay-Z has bagged the crown of wealthiest hip-hop star in the world.

The US rapper – who released his latest album 4:44 in 2017 – saw his net worth jump from $810 million to $900 million in the past year, according to Forbes.

Jay Z (Yui Mok/PA)

It is the first time he has topped the magazine’s list of wealthiest hip-hop stars since they began compiling it in 2011. This is largely thanks to the rising value of his stakes in Armand de Brignac champagne and D’usse cognac, Forbes said.

He overtook Diddy who falls to second with a net worth of $825 million while Dr Dre is third at $770 million.

With a net worth of $100 million, Eminem is in joint fourth with Canadian musician Drake – the only non-US rapper on the list.