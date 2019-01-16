Jason Reitman shares first Ghostbusters teaser

Jason Reitman has shared a teaser for his new Ghostbusters film.

The Juno director, whose father Ivan Reitman helmed the 1984 original and its 1989 sequel, will take over for the next instalment in the franchise.

The short opens on a dark and windy night as the camera moves closer to a shed, where a sheet covers the Ghostbusters vehicle, Ecto-1, before a gust of wind eventually takes it off, revealing the famous logo.

The car was used in the previous films, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, to travel throughout New York City to fight ghosts.

The teaser also confirms the film will be released in summer 2020.

Reitman previously announced he was heading up a new Ghostbusters film, writing on Twitter: “Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20.”

Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1 — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019

The upcoming Ghostbusters is not a reboot, Reitman said, and is set in the present day.

It is unknown whether stars of the original movie will return.

Ramis, who also appeared in the first film, died in 2014.

The last instalment of the franchise arrived in 2016 and focused on four women, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, who started a ghost-catching business in New York City.

It was directed by Bridesmaids filmmaker Paul Feig and drew a mixed reception.

