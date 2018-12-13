Jason Momoa on life after Game Of Thrones: I didn’t get much work after that

Actor Jason Momoa has said he “didn’t get much work” after playing Game Of Thrones character Khal Drogo.

The 39-year-old played the head of the Dothraki warriors in the first two series of the gritty HBO drama, based on the books by George RR Martin.

He is currently starring as the lead character in the Aquaman film, based on the DC Comics character who is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlanis. Jason Momoa, Dame Darcey Bussell and Bill Bailey on The Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Momoa told The Graham Norton Show: “I didn’t get much work after that (Game Of Thrones).

“I mean, what do you do with that? He (his character) doesn’t speak English, he’s not funny and he just hurts people. I played that character well so it was a bit challenging afterwards. People would literally say, ‘Wow, you speak English!'”

The star said he has not yet seen Aquaman as he wants to watch it with his family. He has two children with his wife, Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet.

He told Norton: “Here’s the thing – I have two babies aged 10 and 11. They were on set for the whole filming and they made me promise them that I wouldn’t watch it until I can watch it with them.

“I want to share it with my children and sit and hold their hands – it’s a rare moment for a father and generally, they can’t watch the things I do!”

Also appearing as a guest on Norton’s talk show is Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell. Host Graham Norton with guests Jason Momoa, Dame Darcey Bussell, Bill Bailey, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall (Matt Crossick/PA)

Commenting on the latest series of the popular dancing show – which ends this weekend – and the “scandals” that have made headlines, she said: “There’s probably no more than there usually is.

“It’s just unusual for people to be so tactile and not to think you are coming on to them – it’s the job and dancers are used to it but perhaps other people get the wrong idea.”

This series saw celebrity contestant Seann Walsh make headlines after he was photographed kissing his married dance partner Kayta Jones on a night out.

Jones and Walsh, who was dumped by his girlfriend following the scandal, both apologised for the incident.

Little Mix perform their single Think About Us on the show and comic Bill Bailey also appears as a guest.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm.

- Press Association