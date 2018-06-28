Jared Leto to star in Spider-Man spin-off as Morbius, The Living Vampire

Jared Leto is set to star in a Spider-Man spin-off movie as Morbius, a scientist turned into a vampire-like creature by a failed scientific experiment.

Oscar winner Leto played the Joker in Suicide Squad and will soon add another comic book character to his CV after signing on to the latest instalment in Sony’s Marvel series of films.

Swedish film director Daniel Espinosa is on directing duties while the script is written by the creators of Netflix’s Lost In Space remake, Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.

On Wednesday, Leto, 46, tweeted a picture of Morbius and captioned it with a black heart.

Dr Michael Morbius becomes Morbius, The Living Vampire, after his attempt to cure himself of a rare blood disease ends in disaster.

He made his first appearance in 1971’s Amazing Spider-Man No. 101, the first issue not written by Stan Lee.

Morbius is the creation of writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane.

Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will produce the film along with with Lucas Foster.

- Press Association