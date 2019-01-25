Janelle Monae leaves fans intrigued as she clears Instagram page

Janelle Monae has left her fans intrigued by deleting her entire Instagram page and posting three new images.

The US singer-songwriter and actress shared similarly-styled images on her social media account – two showing her dressed in a large, sci-fi style ensemble against a white backdrop.

The middle image showed just a white background with lights, and what appeared to be a bench.

Monae, 33, added no comments or explanation to her posts, but tagged a number of make-up and hair stylists in the pictures, and a photographer.

One of her 2.9 million followers commented under the first Instagram post “OMG SOMETHING IS COMING” while another simply wrote “explain”.

Over on Twitter, the confusion continued, with one fan writing: “What’s going on sis? @JanelleMonae.”

Some fans have speculated that she may be returning with new music, with one writing: “WHAT IS HAPPENING ON @JanelleMonae’s INSTA?! NEW MUSIC?? it’s a tease and i love it.”

Monae, whose music has deals with issues such as race and gender, released her critically-acclaimed third studio album, Dirty Computer, last year.

She is currently in the running for two Grammy Awards and a Brit Award, and she will play at Glastonbury Festival this year.

Monae also starred in the films Moonlight and Hidden Figures.

- Press Association