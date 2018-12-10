Jamie Redknapp and Holly Willoughby celebrate as Harry named King of the Jungle

Jamie Redknapp has celebrated his father Harry’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! triumph with his sons.

The footballer, who has children Charley, 13, and Beau, nine, with ex-wife Louise Redknapp, shared a video of him watching the live final of the ITV show.

As ex-football manager Harry is named the winner, Redknapp leaps to his feet to celebrate with his sons and can be heard saying: “Go on, Dad, king of the jungle! Who would have thought it?”

He captioned the video: “I never thought I’d say this but I’m so proud to have my dad as the king of the jungle. We love you! Now come home please, we all miss you!!”

Holly Willoughby, who hosted the show with Declan Donnelly while Ant McPartlin takes a break from presenting following his drink-driving arrest, also celebrated the win.

She wrote on Instagram: “Yaaaaas! So wonderful to be able to crown the man that melted our hearts for the last 3 weeks! Congratulations King Harry…

“@imacelebrity it’s been the most wonderful adventure … it’s been a dream … thank you for having me … Jam roly poly’s all round!!!”

She also shared a photograph of herself seated in the jungle camp with her children, Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, four, and captioned it: “Thank you for having us…”

Donnelly thanked Willoughby for making the trip to Australia to film the show, posting a selfie of the duo and writing: “Huge thanks to this one, @hollywilloughby, for coming all the way to Oz to help me out this year.

“A total star and a load of fun. Thank you lovely.”

He also paid tribute to the viewers of the show, tweeting: “Thanks so much for all your lovely messages and for your company over the last 3 weeks. Big love. D”

Former winner Scarlett Moffatt also paid tribute to the new title-holder, writing: “Handing the crown over to this man what an honour! @Redknapp you are an inspiration to us all and a true gentleman.

“One for the memory book. Thank you for being amazing! Give it up for your new king of the jungle.”

