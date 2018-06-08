Jamie Lee Curtis reunited with Michael Myers in Halloween trailer

Jamie Lee Curtis wields a shotgun in a quest for revenge as killer Michael Myers returns to finish what he started in the first trailer for the new Halloween film.

Curtis reprises her role of “final girl” Laurie Strode for the 40th anniversary of the 1978 horror classic, which bears the same title as John Carpenter’s original.

The first look shows investigators visiting Myers, played by Nick Castle, in prison, where he stands with his back to them in the prison yard, an ankle chain binding him to the ground.

To compel him to talk to them, they hold up the mask he wore for his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Footage shows that now Curtis’s Strode is ready for a meeting with Myers, as she says: “I pray every night that he would escape.”

Asked why, she replies: “So I can kill him.”

Indeed we learn that Strode, who has a knife scar on her arm from their last meeting, has been taking target practice with her shotgun on a gaggle of mannequins in her garden.

Their long-awaited reunion finally comes when Myers escapes in a prison bus crash, and an ominous shot sees him putting his mask back on before prowling through hordes of children out trick-or-treating while brandishing a knife.

The trailer shows Curtis taking a shot at Myers through a bedroom window and includes the terrifying image of him wielding a knife as he emerges after hiding in a wardrobe.

Halloween will be released in the UK on October 19.

