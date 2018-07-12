Jamie and Sheena Heaslip welcome baby girl and have posted the cutest picture on Instagram

Retired Ireland rugby player Jamie Heaslip and wife Sheena O’Buachalla have just welcomed the birth of their baby girl.

The proud new dad posted on social media this lunchtime of their "beautiful daughter Harper Heaslip born today".

Jamie and Sheena, who have been together since 2010, wed two years ago and announced in February they were expecting their first child together.

The former Leinster rugby star was forced to announce his retirement from rugby on medical grounds last February.

Congrats to the new parents.