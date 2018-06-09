James Corden teases BTS appearance on his US talkshow

Presenter James Corden has posted a picture that teases an appearance Korean boy band BTS will make on his US talkshow The Late Late Show.

Corden, 39, shared a picture of himself surrounded by the seven members of the K-pop band.

In a message accompanying the picture, Corden confirmed that the group will feature on Tuesday’s episode of his show.

Corden wrote: “On June 12th. They’re back. These guys are so great, thanks for picking us BTS x”.

On June 12th. They’re back. These guys are so great, thanks for picking us @BTS_twt x pic.twitter.com/rluxGHMYWw — James Corden (@JKCorden) June 9, 2018

The band will provide the musical entertainment for the episode which will also features interviews with rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and actor Ashton Kutcher.

It marks the second time that the band will have appeared on Corden’s CBS show after they made their debut performance on the programme in November 2017.

Prior to Corden’s Tweet, The Late Late Show’s official Twitter account shared a still of the group performing.

In the image, the group are seen huddled together with two members raising their hands in the air.

Above their hands is a caption that revealed the date of the the band’s appearance on the show.

A message accompanying the picture said: “The wait is over.”

The wait is over 🙌 #BTSxCorden pic.twitter.com/HA8JKQbZIA — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) June 9, 2018

In May, BTS became became the first K-pop artists to top the US album charts.

Their record Love Yourself: Tear – which is performed predominantly in Korean, but does have some English lyrics – was the first primarily foreign-language number one album in over 12 years, according to Billboard.

Formed in 2013, BTS are made up of V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope.

K-pop, an abbreviation of Korean pop, has grown beyond its origins of electronic, hip-hop, pop and rock into a subculture of its own.

- Press Association