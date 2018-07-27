James Corden skydives from 15,000ft with Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise

James Corden skydived from 15,000ft with Tom Cruise after teasing the actor that a similar stunt in the latest Mission: Impossible film was “no big deal”.

Corden interviewed the Hollywood star on his Late Late Show on Tuesday and the pair spoke about Cruise’s Halo jump in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The Halo stunt – which stands for High Altitude, Low Open – is a military manoeuvre and sees the participant leap from an aircraft before opening their parachute close to the ground.

Cruise, 56, is a well-known daredevil who performs many of his own stunts and, during filming for the latest Mission: Impossible movie, he jumped from a plane more than 100 times.

Following Corden’s digs, Cruise invited him to an airstrip in Perris Valley, Southern California, to perform his own skydive.

As they arrived, the former Gavin & Stacey star said: “I can’t quite believe I’m doing this.”

The famous Mission Impossible theme tune played as Corden and Cruise embraced on the runway before the TV presenter said: “I’m terrified. Are we genuinely doing this?”

James Corden did a skydive with Tom Cruise after teasing the actor about stunts in his latest film (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking to the camera, Cruise revealed he was expecting Corden to pull out, saying: “I’m so impressed with James going skydiving, I mean, between you and me, I was half-expecting him to text me telling me he was cancelling.”

Corden then made a joke about texting the wrong Tom to cancel, claiming to have sent the message to British actor Tom Hiddleston.

During a pre-flight meeting, Corden tried to run off before being apprehended by Cruise. Corden then asked about snacks on the plane.

Tom Cruise is a well-known daredevil and performs many of his own stunts rather than use a body double (Ian West/PA)

The pair sang the Mission Impossible theme as they took off. Eventually, after climbing to 15,000ft, the door of the plane opened and Corden prepared to jump.

He was tied in tandem to an expert while Cruise made the jump solo. Corden swore as he leapt from the aircraft but he and Cruise looked to be enjoying themselves as they plummeted to the ground.

As he prepared to land, Corden said: “What a day, what a view.”

He and Cruise embraced after arriving back at the airfield and Corden said: “That was unbelievable.”

“James Corden: stuntman”, Cruise replied.

- Press Association