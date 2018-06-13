James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney will live with me forever

Presenter James Corden has said the memory of filming Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney will live with him forever.

Corden, 39, shared a picture of him and Paul, 75, hugging in front of a black Range Rover.

The image had been posted on the official Twitter account of Corden’s US talkshow The Late Late Show to confirm the former Beatles musician’s appearance during a series of special episodes made in the UK.

Corden wrote: “I can’t wait for you all to see this. It was a day that will live with me forever x.”

I can’t wait for you all to see this. It was a day that will live with me forever x https://t.co/vPAQau7SbD — James Corden (@JKCorden) June 13, 2018

The Carpool Karaoke feature of the programme sees the British presenter drive celebrities around while they sing along to well-known songs on the car’s radio.

Paul McCartney joins the likes of Stevie Wonder, Take That and Bruno Mars in making an appearance as one of Corden’s passengers.

Speculation that the Liverpudlian singer-songwriter would be appearing on Carpool Karaoke grew after he was spotted by a tour group along with Corden in his home city over the weekend.

Tour guide Jackie Spencer told entertainment trade magazine Variety she spotted the pair at the statue of the four Beatles on the city’s waterfront.

Spencer said: “There was a couple of paparazzi around and we said to one of them, ‘Who’s the celebrity in town?’

We’d heard rumours but nobody would tell us. And then this guy said, ‘Well, I’ll tell you one of them: It’s James Corden. He’s with somebody else and they’re in that car over there.’

“And the next minute this black car pulls up and both Paul McCartney and James Corden get out of it!”

Spencer confirmed Paul and Corden stopped to take pictures with the group of 30-40 people after they were spotted.

“ He was being really nice to everybody. He was backing people in so they could get pictures with him.

“He and James Corden were taking selfies. And they just walked back, got in the car and disappeared off and went ’round Liverpool. It was fabulous.”

The Late Late Show’s original tweet of the photo was accompanied with a caption that confirmed Paul McCartney's ’s spot on Carpool Karaoke will air next week.

It’s happening!#CarpoolKaraoke with @PaulMcCartney premieres next week during our four nights in London! pic.twitter.com/miFCncoL71 — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) June 13, 2018

The caption said: “It’s happening! Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney premieres next week during our four nights in London!”

- Press Association