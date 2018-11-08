James Corden calls Donald Trump ‘Pusha T of politics’ for his ‘disses’

James Corden has called Donald Trump the “Pusha T of politics” following the US president’s post-midterm election appearance at a news conference.

The Late Late Show host compared Mr Trump with the rapper, who is known for clashing with other musicians with diss tracks, after showing a clip of the president giving withering responses to the Republican candidates who did not want his help or “embrace” on the campaign trail.

Among them was the defeated Republican Mia Love, to whom Mr Trump directed the comment: “Mia Love gave me no love and she lost.”

Corden joked that Mr Trump might have listened to Ariana Grande’s new ex-boyfriend diss track Thank U, Next. Donald Trump gave withering responses to some Republican candidates (Evan Vucci/AP/PA)

The comedian added: “Seriously, those were some brutal disses. Trump’s like the Pusha T of politics.

“Trump’s going person by person and insulting every one of his former colleagues. Is this a press conference or his last day at work at RadioShack?”

Corden also showed clips of Mr Trump from the press conference where he clashed with a number of journalists, telling them off for their lines of questioning or for interrupting him while speaking.

Democrats seized the House of Representatives majority from Republicans in midterm US elections, but Mr Trump’s party has gained ground in the Senate.

Corden quipped: “I think he’s taking losing the House very well.

“For a guy who’s dodged the draft five times, Trump sure seems to love combat.

“This is the thing about Trump. Sure, he’s incredible on Twitter, but the material really comes to life when he’s performing it live.”

- Press Association