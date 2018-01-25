James Corden backs Grammys white rose campaign

Grammy Award host James Corden has revealed the Me Too and Time’s Up campaign will be given a platform at Sunday’s ceremony.

The late night TV host will sport a white rose to express solidarity with the anti-sexual harassment campaigns, joining the likes of Hasley and Dua Lipa in announcing they would sport the flower.

In an interview with Associated Press Corden said “of course” when asked if he would wear a white rose.

He added that balancing fun at the Grammys with more serious issues such as Me Too is down to timing.

The white rose campaign was launched on Wednesday when a group of music executives came up with the idea.

It comes weeks after Hollywood stars wore black at the Golden Globes in a similar protest against sexual misconduct.

Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich said he was aware of the campaign and that the decision to participate was down to the artists.

“We’re aware of it and we’re certainly supportive of the movement, but the reality is we’re more concerned with allowing artists that we work with to express themselves and have artistic freedom.

“If, in fact, that’s part of that, then that’s something we support,” he told Associated Press.

Jay-Z leads the way in terms of nominees with nods for album, song, and record of the year, while Kendrick Lamar is shortlisted for seven prizes.

Bruno Mars is also nominated for the big three including album of the year, where he is joined by Childish Gambino’s Awaken My Love!, Lorde’s Melodrama and Lamar’s DAMN.