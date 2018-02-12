James Bay announces Cork gig

James Bay has announced that he will play Cork’s Live at the Marquee this summer.

The three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter will take to the stage of the Marquee on June 27, 2018.

After teasing fans for months online, Wild Love marks Bay’s first new music since, Chaos & The Calm.

His hit single, Hold Back the River from the internationally acclaimed album, peaked in the Irish chats following the success of his debut single Let it Go.

Tickets for this date go on sale Friday, Feb 16 at 9 am.