James Arthur turns to fans as he struggles to choose next single
James Arthur has turned to his fans for help after saying he is struggling to choose his next single.
The former X Factor winner, 30, posted a message on Twitter saying he was having trouble, then followed up with a post asking his followers for their thoughts.
“Can’t decide on the next single FFS,” said his first message.
Arthur’s second post said: “New single options.. Like if you want classic heartfelt, storytelling JA with a twist or retweet for something completely different and obscure/more hip hop.”
Plenty of fans weighed in with their opinions.
“I am decided, I want both,” quipped one.
Arthur’s last release was double A-side You Deserve Better/At My Weakest, which was unveiled in June.
