Jameela Jamil says Khloe Kardashian is in ‘a prison of self-critique’

Jameela Jamil said Khloe Kardashian has been “fat shamed into a prison of self-critique” after the reality TV star posted on Instagram about wanting to lose weight.

British actress Jamil, who is currently starring in US sitcom The Good Place, is a prominent advocate of women’s “body positivity” and believes airbrushing of pictures should be banned.

This makes me sad. I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this. Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RFkb0GzxZY — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 10, 2019

The 32-year-old took aim at Kardashian on Wednesday after she posted a message to her Instagram story which said: “2 things a girl wants: 1) Lose weight 2) Eat.”

Jamil posted a screenshot of the message to Twitter and said it “makes me sad”.

She said: “I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this. Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her.

“The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS.”

Jamil has previously criticised the Kardashian family for their endorsement of products aimed at helping women lose weight, and said they earned money from “the blood and tears of young women who believe in them”.

The former T4 presenter started her I Weigh campaign aimed at improving women’s self-confidence. Jameela Jamil called Khloe Kardashian a ‘poor woman’ after the reality TV star posted about losing weight (Ian West/PA)

Jamil attended the Golden Globes in Los Angeles and Sunday, where The Good Place was nominated for best television series, and said she has no intentions of stopping her campaigning.

She told the Press Association: “They’ll have to kill me to stop me talking out about the rights of women and minorities. It’s something I feel really passionately about I’ve been talking about it for years, I just didn’t have the platform that this amazing show has given me.

“I understand some people think I’m speaking out where it’s not my place, for groups who I don’t necessarily represent, or represent anymore, but I think someone has to say something.

“And no-one listens to the people from marginalised groups so those of us with privilege have a duty to speak out so that their voices can be heard.”

- Press Association