Jameela Jamil: I do not care if speaking out affects my career
Jameela Jamil has said she will continue to be outspoken, even if it harms her career.
The actress and TV presenter has been vocal on a number of issues, including the #MeToo movement and women’s body issues.
In May she described Kim Kardashian West as a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls” after the reality TV star advertised appetite-suppressing lollipops on her Instagram page.
Speaking to the Guardian, London-born Jamil, 32, vowed to keep speaking her mind, regardless of what the consequences are for her career.
She said: “Oh, I don’t care about that (if speaking out affects her career). I can’t not say this because then you become a double agent for the patriarchy, which has always been my greatest fear.”
Jamil added: “I just cannot stay silent any more, I can’t. I don’t care if I’m going down – I’m going down in flames. I’m fine to not work in this industry. But I’m not fine to not say something.”
The former Radio 1 host, who has moved to Los Angeles and is currently starring in US sitcom The Good Place, runs her own body confidence Instagram account.
Titled I Weigh, it is dedicated to encouraging women to be more positive about their bodies.
- Press Association
