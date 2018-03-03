Jake Humphrey offers rescue and shopping trips amid blizzard conditions

Broadcaster Jake Humphrey is offering rescue and shopping trips for those struggling with the blizzard conditions.

Fresh from fronting FA Cup coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat of Rochdale at Wembley on Wednesday night, the presenter told Twitter followers he was available to help people in need near Norwich.

I’m near norwich, south of the city, and roads awful again. I also have a 4x4. If you know of anyone vulnerable who may need a visit, or even a bit of shopping doing, let me know...happy to do what I can if people need help...👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 1, 2018

He wrote: “I’m near Norwich, south of the city, and roads awful again. I also have a 4×4.

“If you know of anyone vulnerable who may need a visit, or even a bit of shopping doing, let me know… happy to do what I can if people need help.”

He later posted a photo of a vehicle and said he was “mid-rescue”.

Ha!!! In the real world I’m mid-rescue... pic.twitter.com/lXcBjr4x4q — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 1, 2018

Another day of sub-zero temperatures, gale-force icy winds and blizzard-like conditions is expected as Storm Emma sweeps in from the Atlantic on the tail of the Beast from the East’s chilly blast.

The Met Office escalated a heavy snow weather warning for south-west England and south Wales to red – its highest level – meaning “widespread damage, travel and power disruption and risk to life is likely” from 3pm.