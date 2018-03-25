Jake Carter wins DWTS Ireland with 'fierce and fabulous' moves

The final of Dancing With The Stars Ireland took place tonight with the three final couple dancing it out for the winning title.

Cork camogie star Anna Geary, singer Jake Carter and comedian Deirdre O’Kane took put on their dancing shoes for the final time in a bid to take home the glitter ball.

But it was Jake Carter who was crowned the winner of DWTS Ireland 2018 with partner Karen Byrne.

All of the celebrities who featured during the series returned to support the final three couples tonight.


Norah Casey, Tomas O’Leary, Maia Dunphy, Bernard O’Shea, Marty Morrissey, Alannah Beirne, Rob Heffernan and Erin McGregor joined the finalists in studio for one last time.

Presenters, Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne, and judges, Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson also took to the floor in the show's opening number.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to congratulate Jake Carter on the win and praised this year's DWTS Ireland final.
