Jacqueline Jossa’s family pay tribute to actress as Lauren departs EastEnders

The family of EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa have paid tribute to the actress as her final scenes on the soap aired.

Lauren Branning was seen leaving London behind with her son Louie after sister Abi was laid to rest in Friday night’s episode.

Jossa – who has played the role of Lauren since 2010 – was praised for her performance across social media, including in a poignant message from her family.

Thank you, it’s all because of you! ❤️ — Jacqueline Jossa (@jacquelineMjos) February 16, 2018

Mother Selina wrote on her Twitter account: “Goodbye Lauren Branning!!

“Never been more proud of our daughter jacqueline mary jossa,we love you so much onwards and upwards love mum dad and family.”

Jossa replied: “Thank you, it’s all because of you!”

Goodbye to the Branning sisters❤️ I will miss you Lauren Branning. Always. A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Feb 16, 2018 at 1:04pm PST

Jossa also paid tribute to Lauren and Abi on Instagram, writing: “Goodbye to the Branning sisters. I will miss you Lauren Branning. Always,” alongside a snap of the two in Albert Square.