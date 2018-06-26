Jacqueline Jossa shares sweet picture of her daughter holding new baby

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has told fans she and her baby are doing well after the birth of her second daughter with husband Dan Osborne.

The actress, 25, became a mother for the second time on Monday, and she has shared a picture of her three-year-old daughter Ella holding the new addition.

My little family is complete! Mia Osborne is so beautiful! The birth went well and I can’t thank my family enough. @selinajossa @toniosborne1 @danosborneofficial.. Me and baby are healthy and resting now. Welcome to the world baby girl! 💞Ella is the best big sister! So caring and sweet. Thanks for the kind messages, love to you all! X A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Jun 25, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT

Along with the snap on Instagam, Jossa wrote: “My little family is complete! Mia Osborne is so beautiful!

“The birth went well and I can’t thank my family enough. @selinajossa @toniosborne1 @danosborneofficial. Me and baby are healthy and resting now. Welcome to the world baby girl! Ella is the best big sister! So caring and sweet. Thanks for the kind messages, love to you all! X.”

Osborne, 26, also shared a picture of Ella holding Mia, and he wrote: “2/3 of my ABSOLUTE WORLD!! Welcome to the world Mia Osborne. Another little princess. Jacqueline did amazing, she is doing fine and baby is perfect 25.06.2018.”

2/3 of my ABSOLUTE WORLD!! ❤️ Welcome to the world Mia Osborne 💗 another little princess 😊 Jacqueline did amazing, she is doing fine and baby is perfect 😊 25.06.2018 🙌🏼❤️ A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on Jun 25, 2018 at 10:03am PDT

Later, the former The Only Way Is Essex star posted a picture of himself with Mia resting on his chest.

“We chillingggg. I feel truly blessed! She is just perfect #skintoskin #daddysgirl,” he said in the caption.

We chillingggg 😊💗 I feel truly blessed! She is just perfect 😊💗 #skintoskin #daddysgirl A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on Jun 25, 2018 at 2:33pm PDT

Jossa, who is best known for playing Lauren Branning in EastEnders until earlier this year, married Osborne in 2017.

They welcomed Ella in February 2015, and Osborne has a son, Teddy, from a previous relationship.

The couple faced reports of a split earlier this year, and Jossa tweeted that she and Osborne were “dealing with things privately as a team”.

- Press Association