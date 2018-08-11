Jacqueline Jossa hits back at trolls who criticise her parenting

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa has hit back at internet trolls who have criticised her parenting.

The TV star, who gave birth to her second daughter Mia in May, said she is tired of people commenting on her Instagram photos telling her she is doing something wrong.

In a series of videos on her Instagram story, she said: “I am so sick of people feeling like they can comment on pictures of my kids and tell me I’m doing something wrong parenting wise.

Jossa responded to critics on Instagram (Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram)

“I don’t get why people do that, it’s just nasty. And people say like ‘Oh don’t put pictures of your kids up then’. No, no I’m putting up pictures of my kids, my kids are my life, I shouldn’t have to not put pictures up because people want to comment dumb stuff on it. Just go away.

“Just be nice, comment ‘it’s a nice picture’. Or, if you don’t have something nice to say then don’t say it, or say it to your mate that you’re with.

“Oh wait, you don’t have no friends, that’s what it is. Just stop.”

She added: “It’s super cute people everyone saying ‘Don’t let them get to you’.

Jossa cradles baby Mia (Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram)

“It’s not getting to me, that’s not what annoys me, I don’t believe what they are saying, l know I’m a good parent, it just annoys people feel they have the right to do it.”

Addressing criticism that she has talked about wanting to get back into shape after giving birth, she said: “There shouldn’t be anything wrong with trying to get in shape after having a baby, and doing it at the same time as being a mum, I can do both. I’m trying to do both. Yes, the struggle is real.”

She also shared the text: “We should be building each other up no tearing each other down, I should be able to be the best mum in the world and should be allowed to look good doing it. We as women can do both! Love yourselves and your babies.

(Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram)

“We shouldn’t feel ashamed to share that we are trying to live a healthier lifestyle and want to lose the mummy tummy. We can do both ladies.”

(Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram)

Jossa previously wrote on Instagram: “Hands up if you are longing to be a yummy mummy but you’re main goal is to make sure your babies are happy and loved equally and you are also just out here trying to see your friends and family and get back too normality and also get up in the night to change pooping nappies and feed screaming babies.

“Hands up if you want to look and feel like you again, but you want to eat McDonald’s too and the struggle is real.

“Hands up if you are proud of yourself for being a bad ass mum and you are motivated to get it all done!!!

“Jeez I feel tired, but I also feel alive, in love and besotted with my children. I am knackered but I also feel motivated to work hard and play harder!”

Hands up if you are longing to be a yummy mummy but you’re main goal is to make sure your babies are happy and loved equally and you are also just out here trying to see your friends and family and get back too normality and also get up in the night to change pooping nappies and feed screaming babies. Hands up if you want to look and feel like you again, but you want to eat McDonald’s too and the struggle is real. Hands up if you are proud of yourself for being a bad ass mum and you are motivated to get it all done!!! Jeez I feel tired, but I also feel alive, in love and besotted with my children. I am knackered but I also feel motivated to work hard and play harder! #imgettinginshape #imgettingnosleep #ilovemykids❤️ A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

Jossa is also mother to daughter Ella, three, with reality star Dan Osborne.

- Press Association