Jack Tweed remembers Jade Goody on anniversary of her death

Jack Tweed has said he does not go a day without thinking about Jade Goody as he remembered the reality star on the anniversary of her death.

The former Big Brother star died of cervical cancer in 2009 at the age of 27.

Remembering this special day 9 years ago today marrying this beautiful angel,miss you ❤️❤️❤️ #jadeslegacy #smeartest x



The couple got married just weeks before her death in an emotional ceremony.

Tweed shared a trio of photographs on Instagram, writing: “Nine years ago today Jade left us. Not a day goes I don’t think of her smile.”

Goody is survived by her sons Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 13, with her ex-boyfriend Jeff Brazier.

The boys were aged just five and four at the time of her death.

Brazier has talked about how they broke the news of Goody’s terminal illness to their sons, telling ITV’s Loose Women: “Obviously it was Jade that had to tell them she wasn’t going to be around any longer.

“Can you imagine anything harder and more unfair than that? But she did a very courageous job of telling them that she was being sent for by God to do a job for him and was going to become a very bright star and they would see her in the sky. That was what felt right to her at the time.”

Talking about telling them that she had died, he said: “All day I was thinking

when is the right time to give them the most impossible news you’ll ever have to give anyone.

“Jade maybe took care of that one because at bedtime we went outside and there was one very bright star in the sky and they saw it and I think knew

themselves.”