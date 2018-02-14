J Hus takes album of the year at NME Awards as female stars among big winners

Rapper J Hus has collected the album of the year prize at the NME Awards for his debut release, Common Sense.

The 22-year-old – who is nominated in the same category at next week’s Brit Awards – beat off competition from the likes of Lorde to claim the accolade at the event on Wednesday night, which saw a number of female artists among the big winners.

New Zealander Lorde was named best international solo artist, Charli XCX’s Boys won best track while there were also wins for London breakthrough star Stefflon Don (best new artist) and indie-rock four-piece The Big Moon (best music video).

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher was presented with the Godlike Genius prize before taking to the stage to close the evening with an array of hits.

Liam Gallagher ( Ian West/PA)

On the red carpet Gallagher told the Press Association his brother Noel was “worse than Donald Trump”.

The former Oasis star, who has a turbulent relationship with his sibling, was asked who his villain of the year was.

“Gotta be Noel,” he said.

“I’m being serious. You’re laughing, but he’s worse than Kim-Jun f*****g Tung or whatever he’s called.

“And he’s worse than Donald Trump. He’s the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business, so yeah, him.”

“He’s worse than Piers Morgan as well,” he added.

Other performances came from Skepta and Stefflon Don, who performed their hit track Ding-A-Ling before Skepta accepted the NME Innovation award on behalf of his Boy Better Know collective.

Rapper Loyle Carner collected the best British solo artist award following the release of his debut record, Yesterday’s Gone, while Alt-J clinched the best British band prize.

US pop star Ariana Grande was also among the winners as she was recognised for her strength in the face of adversity following the Manchester Arena attack where 22 people were killed after her concert.

Ariana Grande with Evie Mills who was injured in the Manchester terror attack (Karen Mills/PA)

The 24-year-old was named hero of the year, while the One Love Manchester concert she organised to raise money for survivors and the families of those killed picked up the best music moment prize.

The late Fall frontman Mark E Smith was remembered at the ceremony at Brixton’s O2 Academy which came just three weeks after his death.

His ex-wife and bandmate, Brix Smith, led a tribute to the acclaimed musician and lyricist.

Also among the attendees was pop star Kylie Minogue, who presented Muse with the best festival headliner prize, while Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan was voted villain of the year ahead of the likes of US President Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May.