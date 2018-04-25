I’ve got a text! Love Island is coming to Netflix

While we wait patiently for the new series of Love Island to hit our screens, Netflix have announced that they will be uploading the first two season of the show to get us in mood.

And that's season one and two of the revived series, so the 2015 re-launch and the 2016 series.

That’s a total of 66 episodes of the show for you to melt over.

Unfortunately, last years show - which saw Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies bag the top prize - is not being added to the Netflix lineup this May but hopes are high that it should follow soon after.

Just think of it as a brand new set of people to obsess over before series four lands on June 4.