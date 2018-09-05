I’ve found my man, says Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue said she has found her Mr Right as she attended the GQ Awards in London.

The Aussie singer, 50, has been romantically linked to GQ magazine’s creative director Paul Solomons.

Speaking on the red carpet at the GQ Man Of The Year Awards, the singer opened up about their relationship, teasing: “I’ve found my man.

“Of the year. And some.”

The singer split from fiance Joshua Sasse in 2017.

She and Solomons are thought to have been dating since February this year.

I ❤️ NY A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

Earlier this summer, Minogue shared a picture on Instagram of herself and Solomons with their arms around each other.

- Press Association