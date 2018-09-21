I’ve been robbed: Lily Allen reacts to Mercury Prize defeat

Lily Allen tweeted to say she had been “robbed” after missing out on the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize to rock band Wolf Alice.

The singer was nominated for the prestigious award for her album No Shame and was also up against artists including Arctic Monkeys and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

At Thursday’s ceremony, Wolf Alice, a four-piece group from north London, won the prize for their effort Visions Of A Life.

Someone call 999 I’ve been robbed. https://t.co/3k3KkT51oi — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) September 20, 2018

Shortly afterwards, Allen tweeted: “Someone call 999 I’ve been robbed.”

I adore @wolfalice tho, and they are very deserved winners. Next time......... imma win that bitch. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) September 20, 2018

She added: “I adore @wolfalice tho, and they are very deserved winners. Next time……… imma win that bitch.”

The event saw live performances from some of the 12 shortlisted acts, including Florence And The Machine, Jorja Smith and Nadine Shah.

Also in the running for the award were Everything Everything, Everything Is Recorded, King Krule, Novelist and Sons Of Kemet.

Allen is currently promoting her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, and has detailed her struggles with fame.

The Mercury Prize was first given out in 1992 to Primal Scream for Screamadelica, and last year’s winner was Process by singer and record producer Sampha.

