ITV launches Sunday edition of This Morning

A new Sunday edition of This Morning has been launched by ITV.

The new weekend version of the weekday programme will be hosted by husband and wife duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, and will start on January 20 for a 10-week run.

Holmes and Langsford are the main relief presenters for the show, hosting on Fridays and during school holidays, standing in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Yui Mok/PA)

Each programme will air for one hour, and will give “viewers a chance to see all of the best content with handpicked moments for the This Morning on Sunday editions, as well as some new and exclusive content”, according to ITV.

The new edition of the programme comes after This Morning celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

Holmes said: “We’ll be there on Sundays to put the cherry on top of your best This Morning bits of the week.

“Not only will anything you’ve missed be featured, Ruth and I will also be adding our own fresh content that you won’t have seen.”

Langsford added: “So stay in your pyjamas, put your feet up and enjoy a Sunday on This Morning with us.”

This Morning editor Martin Frizell said the new weekend programme “will be an unmissable package of the week’s most talked about moments on and off TV”.

