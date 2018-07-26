ITV boss confirms Ant McPartlin’s return to channel

ITV’s new boss has said Ant McPartlin will return to the channel when he is “well and ready to come back”.

The broadcaster’s chief executive, Carolyn McCall, spoke about the Britain’s Got Talent and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! presenter following the announcement of the company’s latest results.

McPartlin, 42, has stepped back from his presenting commitments following a drink-driving charge earlier this year.

He was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall says presenter Ant McPartlin will return to the channel but 'only when he's ready'.



McCall told ITV News: “We wish Ant well. Clearly, he won’t come back a moment too soon.

“So I mean he will come back when he’s well and when is ready to come back and ITV will not be putting him under any pressure to come back unless he’s well and fit enough to come back”.

Asked if he would be returning to the channel, she replied: “As far as I know that is true.”

