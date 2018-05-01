It’s Gonna Be May! NSYNC celebrate Hollywood Walk of Fame star

American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has congratulated boyband NSYNC on receiving their Hollywood Walk of Fame star, joking they got it “without a vowel”.

Congratulations, @NSYNC! You got a star on the Walk of Fame! All without a vowel. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/QuRcHPglwP — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 30, 2018

DeGeneres tweeted: “Congratulations, @NSYNC! You got a star on the Walk of Fame! All without a vowel. Congratulations!”

The five-piece band – consisting of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick – were honoured in Los Angeles, with their accolade presented to them by DeGeneres and TV host Carson Daly.

Bass gave an emotional speech as he recalled his struggle to come out as gay.

He said: “I thought if I had come out, NSYNC would be over. So out of fear I kept my secret.”

He went on to say he “didn’t have the strength then. But I do today and so let me say loud and proud to all my LGBT brothers and sisters, who embrace me and show me the way to be who I am, thank you so much”.

In a video posted by American website Variety, Chasez drew screams from the crowd as he said into the microphone: “By the way, in case any of you didn’t know tomorrow, it’s gonna be May!”

Carson Daly, from left, Ellen DeGeneres, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake and Chris Kirkpatrick attend a ceremony honouring NSYNC (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The singer was referring to the now-famous memes of his bandmate Timberlake which surface every year on May 1 with the caption: “It’s gonna be May”, in reference to their song It’s Gonna Be Me, whose lyrics are often misconstrued as the former.

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood joined NSYNC fans in posting the meme.

Honored to be up here with my brothers today. Thank you #WalkofFame for the star…and thank you @TheEllenShow and @CarsonDaly for presenting us with (mostly) kind words 😂 A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Apr 30, 2018 at 4:47pm PDT

Timberlake posted a thank you note on Instagram writing: “Honored to be up here with my brothers today. Thank you #WalkofFame for the star…and thank you @TheEllenShow and @CarsonDaly for presenting us with (mostly) kind words.”