It's bye bye Marty as he rumbas off DWTS

Marty's out!

It was the end of the line for Marty Morrissey on tonight's Dancing With The Stars.

Marty had pinned his hopes on a rumba danced to Chris de Burgh's Lady in Red.

But the judges were not impressed, and awarded him 16 points which put him in a dance-off with model Alanna Beirne. She scored 26 points dancing to the Friends theme I'll Be There For You.

Afterwards, Marty said: “The people of Ireland kept me in for longer than I probably deserved, let’s be honest." Whaaaat?!!!

Bye bye, Marty; it's been real.