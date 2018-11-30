It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas - Larry Gogan plays first Christmas song on 2FM

Stop everything, Larry Gogan has played the first Christmas song on RTÉ 2FM which means it is now officially Christmas.

Larry Gogan joined Breakfast Republic in studio to play the first song of the season which the Irish people voted for and none other than Mariah Carey's All I want for Christmas was the chosen winner.

But before Larry played the first Christmas song on the radio station, a tradition he has been part of now since 1980, he listened to a Bernard O'Shea original dedicated to him.

The song entitled Christmas Doesn't Start Until Larry Plays His Song went down well with the broadcaster.

"Nobody ever wrote a song about me, thank you Bernard," he said.

But Bernard said he expected tears from Larry.

So there we are, it is now officially Christmas. Stick up the tree, put the wreaths on the front door, eat your weight in chocolate and stick on The Late Late Toy Show tonight.

- Digital Desk