'It's a teacher snogging a student' - Craig Revel Horwood blames Katya Jones for Seann Walsh kiss

Craig Revel Horwood says Katya Jones should not have allowed her indiscretion with Strictly Come Dancing partner Seann Walsh to happen.

The judge has “put the ball in Katya’s court” and said the situation was essentially a teacher “snogging” her student.

Jones and Walsh were photographed kissing after a night out, for which they have apologised and performed a “dance of shame” on their return to the show.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, Revel Horwood said of the situation: “I would put the ball in Katya’s court, she should not have allowed it to happen.

“She is married. He is in a relationship but is no longer. It’s a teacher snogging a student, isn’t it?”

He said he was happy the pair returned to the show as they are paid to perform.

Revel Horwood added: “I thought they were brave to come back on the show and do their dance of shame.

“That has to be done, if you’ve snogged someone at the Christmas party that you shouldn’t have.

“I think you’ve got to face the music and dance. They did and I’m glad they did. They are there to be professional.”

